Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Lowe’s Companies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Shares of LOW opened at $199.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average is $195.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 51,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

