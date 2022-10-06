Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) & Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Head to Head Analysis

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 34.73% 6.95% 0.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.38 6.46 Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. $158.31 million 3.16 $62.70 million $1.89 7.31

Dividends

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Jefferson Security Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Jefferson Security Bank pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. pays out 52.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jefferson Security Bank and Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.0% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. beats Jefferson Security Bank on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing. The company also provides treasury solutions, including term deposits and private placements. It primarily serves financial institutions, corporations, and sovereigns and state-owned entities. The company was formerly known as Banco Latinoamericano de Exportaciones, S.A. and changed its name to Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in June 2009. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Panama City, the Republic of Panama.

