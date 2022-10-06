Jenny Metaverse DAO Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.67 Million (UJENNY)

Jenny Metaverse DAO Token (UJENNY) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has traded down 21.6% against the dollar. One Jenny Metaverse DAO Token token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000834 BTC on exchanges. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $39,930.00 worth of Jenny Metaverse DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Jenny Metaverse DAO Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

About Jenny Metaverse DAO Token

Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @jennymetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token’s official website is jennynft.io.

Buying and Selling Jenny Metaverse DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Jenny Metaverse DAO Token (UJENNY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Jenny Metaverse DAO Token has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jenny Metaverse DAO Token is 0.16807213 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $41,350.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jennynft.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jenny Metaverse DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jenny Metaverse DAO Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jenny Metaverse DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jenny Metaverse DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jenny Metaverse DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.