Jesse Chew Sells 8,995 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) SVP Jesse Chew sold 8,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $18,889.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 259,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,996.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY opened at $2.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $199.16 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.72. Accuray Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $110.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Accuray in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accuray currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.33.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.
