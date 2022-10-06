Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 142 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,448 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 2.8 %

NIKE stock opened at $91.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.