JMP Securities Increases Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target to $82.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.42.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.06. Cytokinetics has a twelve month low of $29.26 and a twelve month high of $55.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $88.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. Cytokinetics’s quarterly revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,195,439.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 124,759 shares of company stock worth $6,072,504. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

