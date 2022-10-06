JoinCoin Trading Down 27.5% This Week (JOIN)

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. JoinCoin has a total market capitalization of $365,179.62 and $15,606.00 worth of JoinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JoinCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, JoinCoin has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About JoinCoin

JOIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2022. JoinCoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,223,663,278 tokens. JoinCoin’s official website is joincoin.io. JoinCoin’s official Twitter account is @joincoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for JoinCoin is https://reddit.com/r/joincoincommunity/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling JoinCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “JoinCoin (JOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. JoinCoin has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JoinCoin is 0.00016751 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,851.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joincoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JoinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JoinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JoinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

