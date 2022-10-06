Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $165.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. Research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

