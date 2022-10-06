JPEG (JPEG) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

JPEG (JPEG) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, JPEG has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. JPEG has a total market cap of $259,565.82 and approximately $62,309.00 worth of JPEG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JPEG token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00146138 BTC.

About JPEG

JPEG’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. JPEG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 672,000,000 tokens. JPEG’s official Twitter account is @jpegvaultdao. The official website for JPEG is www.jpegvault.io.

JPEG Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JPEG (JPEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. JPEG has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JPEG is 0.00039378 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $50.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jpegvault.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPEG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JPEG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPEG using one of the exchanges listed above.

