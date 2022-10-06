JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €42.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($42.86) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 109.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th.

Kion Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Kion Group stock opened at €20.03 ($20.44) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a one year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €34.97 and its 200 day moving average is €44.12.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

