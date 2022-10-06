JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €61.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($62.24) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($76.53) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 5.9 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €38.13 ($38.91) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a fifty-two week high of €131.50 ($134.18). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is €39.38.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

