JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) received a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 175 ($2.11) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 135 ($1.63) price target on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 150.45 ($1.82).

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 2.3 %

LON:VOD opened at GBX 102.58 ($1.24) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 99.59 ($1.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 121.93. The company has a market cap of £28.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,709.67.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

