JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given a $130.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JPM. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.85.

Shares of JPM opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $104.40 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 81,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 243,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

