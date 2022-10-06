JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for GSK (LON:GSK)

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) price objective on GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,329 ($16.06) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market capitalization of £54.06 billion and a PE ratio of 1,165.79. GSK has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280.92 ($15.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,423.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,624.81.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,324 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £42,632.80 ($51,513.77). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,237 shares of company stock valued at $4,288,666.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

