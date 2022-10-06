JPY Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $133,082.00 (JPYC)

JPY Coin (JPYC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 6th. In the last seven days, JPY Coin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JPY Coin has a market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $133,082.00 worth of JPY Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JPY Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JPY Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,141.86 or 0.99972328 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003474 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064251 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021812 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004876 BTC.

JPY Coin Profile

JPYC is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2022. The official website for JPY Coin is jpyc.jp. The official message board for JPY Coin is blog.jpyc.jp. JPY Coin’s official Twitter account is @jpy_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JPY Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “JPY Coin (JPYC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. JPY Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of JPY Coin is 0.00689445 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $33,019.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jpyc.jp/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JPY Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JPY Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JPY Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JPY Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JPY Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.