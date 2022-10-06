JungleKing TigerCoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (TIGER)

JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, JungleKing TigerCoin has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. One JungleKing TigerCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. JungleKing TigerCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $94,101.00 worth of JungleKing TigerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About JungleKing TigerCoin

JungleKing TigerCoin’s launch date was July 1st, 2022. JungleKing TigerCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for JungleKing TigerCoin is jungleking.app. JungleKing TigerCoin’s official Twitter account is @jungleking_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JungleKing TigerCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JungleKing TigerCoin (TIGER) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. JungleKing TigerCoin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of JungleKing TigerCoin is 0.00000002 USD and is up 1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $47,757.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jungleking.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JungleKing TigerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JungleKing TigerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JungleKing TigerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

