Kaizen Finance (KZEN) Price Hits $0.0409 on Major Exchanges

Kaizen Finance (KZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. In the last seven days, Kaizen Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Kaizen Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kaizen Finance has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $233,089.00 worth of Kaizen Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kaizen Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003274 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010865 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Kaizen Finance Profile

Kaizen Finance was first traded on April 21st, 2022. Kaizen Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Kaizen Finance’s official Twitter account is @kaizen_finance. The official website for Kaizen Finance is kaizen.finance. Kaizen Finance’s official message board is kaizenfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kaizen Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaizen Finance (KZEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kaizen Finance has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kaizen Finance is 0.04091176 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180,627.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kaizen.finance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaizen Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaizen Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaizen Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaizen Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaizen Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.