KAKA NFT World Price Down 23.7% Over Last Week (KAKA)

KAKA NFT World (KAKA) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One KAKA NFT World token can currently be purchased for $0.0233 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. KAKA NFT World has a market capitalization of $128,058.10 and approximately $21,410.00 worth of KAKA NFT World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KAKA NFT World has traded down 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

KAKA NFT World Token Profile

KAKA NFT World’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. KAKA NFT World’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,800 tokens. The official website for KAKA NFT World is kakanft.com. The official message board for KAKA NFT World is kakanft.medium.com. KAKA NFT World’s official Twitter account is @kakanftworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KAKA NFT World

According to CryptoCompare, “KAKA NFT World (KAKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAKA NFT World has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KAKA NFT World is 0.02273285 USD and is down -1.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $41,704.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kakanft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAKA NFT World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KAKA NFT World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KAKA NFT World using one of the exchanges listed above.

