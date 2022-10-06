KALM (KALM) Price Tops $0.53 on Major Exchanges

KALM (KALM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 6th. KALM has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $24,118.00 worth of KALM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KALM token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KALM has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KALM Token Profile

KALM was first traded on May 27th, 2021. KALM’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,674,845 tokens. KALM’s official website is kalmy.app. KALM’s official Twitter account is @kalmyapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. KALM’s official message board is blog.kalmar.io.

Buying and Selling KALM

According to CryptoCompare, “KALM (KALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KALM has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,674,845.4 in circulation. The last known price of KALM is 0.53690021 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $22,430.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kalmy.app.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KALM directly using U.S. dollars.

