KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token (KAPEX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $66,508.00

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token (KAPEX) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last seven days, KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has traded down 37.7% against the dollar. One KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $66,508.00 worth of KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00146596 BTC.

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token Token Profile

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. The official website for KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token is kapex.me. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token’s official Twitter account is @kapex_token.

KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token (KAPEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token is 0.00000003 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $34.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kapex.me.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KAPEX Cryptocurrency Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.