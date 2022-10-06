Karmaverse Zombie (SERUM) Price Hits $0.0062

Karmaverse Zombie (SERUM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Karmaverse Zombie token can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Karmaverse Zombie has traded 76.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Karmaverse Zombie has a total market cap of $34,664.91 and $16,578.00 worth of Karmaverse Zombie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003281 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00145569 BTC.

Karmaverse Zombie Token Profile

Karmaverse Zombie’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Karmaverse Zombie’s total supply is 5,578,732 tokens. The official website for Karmaverse Zombie is karmaverse.io/karmaversezombie. Karmaverse Zombie’s official Twitter account is @karmaverse_io.

Buying and Selling Karmaverse Zombie

According to CryptoCompare, “Karmaverse Zombie (SERUM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Karmaverse Zombie has a current supply of 5,578,732 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Karmaverse Zombie is 0.00736975 USD and is up 11.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $907.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://karmaverse.io/karmaversezombie.”

