KeKChain One Day Volume Reaches $104,303.00 (KEK)

KeKChain (KEK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One KeKChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KeKChain has traded down 29.8% against the dollar. KeKChain has a total market cap of $788,508.28 and approximately $104,303.00 worth of KeKChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KeKChain Token Profile

KeKChain is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the POS 2.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 17th, 2022. KeKChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. KeKChain’s official Twitter account is @kekchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KeKChain’s official website is kekchain.com.

Buying and Selling KeKChain

According to CryptoCompare, “KeKChain (KEK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KeKChain has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KeKChain is 0.00054774 USD and is down -7.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,801.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kekchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeKChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeKChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeKChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

