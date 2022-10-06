Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) & FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) Head-To-Head Survey

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) and FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Kemper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kemper shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kemper and FG Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kemper $5.79 billion 0.49 -$120.50 million ($5.50) -8.10 FG Financial Group $7.59 million 2.01 -$8.51 million ($3.27) -0.50

Analyst Recommendations

FG Financial Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kemper. Kemper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FG Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kemper and FG Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kemper 1 2 0 0 1.67 FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kemper presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Kemper’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kemper is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Kemper has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kemper and FG Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kemper -6.07% -8.51% -2.10% FG Financial Group N/A -146.22% -36.96%

About Kemper

(Get Rating)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance. It provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, general liability, and various other property and casualty insurance to individuals, as well as commercial automobile insurance to businesses. The company also offers life insurance, including permanent and term insurance, as well as supplemental accident and health insurance products; and Medicare supplement insurance, fixed hospital indemnity, home health care, specified disease, and accident-only plans to individuals in rural, suburban, and urban areas. It distributes its products through independent agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as Unitrin, Inc. and changed its name to Kemper Corporation in August 2011. Kemper Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About FG Financial Group

(Get Rating)

FG Financial Group, Inc. operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company in the United States. The company offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance products and services. It also operates a special purpose acquisition company platform (SPAC) that provides various strategic, administrative, and regulatory support services to newly formed SPACs for a monthly fee. The company was formerly known as 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. in December 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in St. Petersburg, Florida.

