Kenshi (KENSHI) Trading 22.5% Lower Over Last Week

Kenshi (KENSHI) traded down 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Kenshi token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Kenshi has a total market capitalization of $477,670.75 and $11,232.00 worth of Kenshi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kenshi has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kenshi Token Profile

Kenshi launched on December 19th, 2021. Kenshi’s total supply is 5,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,044,415,772,910 tokens. The official message board for Kenshi is blog.kenshi.io. Kenshi’s official Twitter account is @kenshitech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kenshi is https://reddit.com/r/kenshitech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kenshi’s official website is kenshi.io.

Buying and Selling Kenshi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kenshi (KENSHI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kenshi has a current supply of 5,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kenshi is 0.00000012 USD and is down -0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $265.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kenshi.io.”

