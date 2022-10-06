Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 770,400 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 31st total of 705,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 256.8 days.

Keppel Stock Performance

Shares of KPELF stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Keppel has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $5.31.

About Keppel

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

