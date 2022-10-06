Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €690.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KER. Berenberg Bank set a €610.00 ($622.45) target price on Kering in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €605.00 ($617.35) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €685.00 ($698.98) target price on Kering in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($734.69) target price on Kering in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($841.84) price objective on Kering in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €464.60 ($474.08) on Tuesday. Kering has a one year low of €231.35 ($236.07) and a one year high of €417.40 ($425.92). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €520.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €515.35.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

