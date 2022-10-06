Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24,652 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,536 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25,674 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total transaction of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $168.71 on Thursday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.91. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

