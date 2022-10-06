KICK.IO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,156.00 (KICK)

KICK.IO (KICK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One KICK.IO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KICK.IO has traded 25.6% higher against the dollar. KICK.IO has a market capitalization of $663,632.51 and $50,156.00 worth of KICK.IO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,118.71 or 1.00004644 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002358 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009942 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00063370 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021851 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

KICK.IO Profile

KICK is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2019. KICK.IO’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,330,000 tokens. The official website for KICK.IO is kick.io. KICK.IO’s official message board is medium.com/@kick.io. KICK.IO’s official Twitter account is @kicklaunchpad.

KICK.IO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KICK.IO (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. KICK.IO has a current supply of 350,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KICK.IO is 0.00638121 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,249.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kick.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KICK.IO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KICK.IO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KICK.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

