Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 86,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 134.1 days.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 4.3 %

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $11.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.11. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $18.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMMPF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

