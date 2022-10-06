Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $18.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kimball Electronics has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $30.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $462.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KE. RS Crum Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 308,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

