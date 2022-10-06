Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.62.

KMB stock opened at $114.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.91.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

