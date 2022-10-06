KING FOREVER Trading Down 11.3% Over Last Week (KFR)

KING FOREVER (KFR) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One KING FOREVER token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KING FOREVER has a market cap of $94,593.53 and $43,554.00 worth of KING FOREVER was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KING FOREVER has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KING FOREVER Token Profile

KING FOREVER’s genesis date was December 15th, 2021. KING FOREVER’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. KING FOREVER’s official Twitter account is @kingforeverbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KING FOREVER is https://reddit.com/r/kingforevertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KING FOREVER is kingforevertoken.com.

Buying and Selling KING FOREVER

According to CryptoCompare, “KING FOREVER (KFR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KING FOREVER has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KING FOREVER is 0 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $46.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingforevertoken.com/.”

