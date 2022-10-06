Kingdom Karnage (KKT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $338,073.39

Kingdom Karnage (KKT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last week, Kingdom Karnage has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Kingdom Karnage has a market capitalization of $338,073.39 and approximately $90,888.00 worth of Kingdom Karnage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kingdom Karnage token can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003273 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Kingdom Karnage Profile

Kingdom Karnage launched on January 13th, 2022. Kingdom Karnage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 246,777,777 tokens. Kingdom Karnage’s official Twitter account is @kingdom_karnage and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kingdom Karnage is kingdomkarnage.com. The official message board for Kingdom Karnage is medium.com/kingdomkarnage.

Buying and Selling Kingdom Karnage

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Karnage (KKT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kingdom Karnage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kingdom Karnage is 0.00137668 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $36,627.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdomkarnage.com/.”

