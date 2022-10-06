KingdomX (KT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $90,023.00

KingdomX (KT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 6th. KingdomX has a market capitalization of $285,845.72 and approximately $90,023.00 worth of KingdomX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KingdomX token can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KingdomX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KingdomX

KingdomX is a token. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2021. KingdomX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,129,186 tokens. KingdomX’s official message board is kingdomx.co/kingdomx%20whitepaper.pdf. KingdomX’s official website is kingdomx.co. KingdomX’s official Twitter account is @kingdomxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KingdomX

According to CryptoCompare, “KingdomX (KT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingdomX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingdomX is 0.00186617 USD and is up 1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $86,916.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingdomx.co/.”

