Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 275 ($3.32).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.05) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.26) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Kingfisher Stock Down 0.7 %

KGF stock opened at GBX 223.90 ($2.71) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 241.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 249.28. The company has a market cap of £4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 211.40 ($2.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 359.80 ($4.35).

Kingfisher Cuts Dividend

About Kingfisher

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.