Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Receives $291.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.67.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Kingfisher Price Performance
Kingfisher stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. Kingfisher has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $9.69.
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
Kingfisher Company Profile
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.
