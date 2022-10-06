KingSpeed 1-Day Volume Tops $16,725.00 (KSC)

KingSpeed (KSC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One KingSpeed token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KingSpeed has a market capitalization of $152,730.76 and approximately $16,725.00 worth of KingSpeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KingSpeed has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KingSpeed alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,928.13 or 1.00019412 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002381 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00050685 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010039 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00063601 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022102 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004917 BTC.

KingSpeed Token Profile

KSC is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2021. KingSpeed’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,055,708 tokens. KingSpeed’s official Twitter account is @kingspeed_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KingSpeed is kingspeed.io.

KingSpeed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KingSpeed (KSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KingSpeed has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KingSpeed is 0.00402074 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $458.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kingspeed.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KingSpeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KingSpeed should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KingSpeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KingSpeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KingSpeed and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.