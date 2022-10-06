Kintsugi Trading 10.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KINT)

Kintsugi (KINT) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kintsugi token can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00006645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kintsugi has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. Kintsugi has a market cap of $805,951.91 and $41,073.00 worth of Kintsugi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Kintsugi Token Profile

Kintsugi was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Kintsugi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,434 tokens. Kintsugi’s official message board is medium.com/interlay. The official website for Kintsugi is kintsugi.interlay.io. Kintsugi’s official Twitter account is @kintsugi_btc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kintsugi

According to CryptoCompare, “Kintsugi (KINT) is a cryptocurrency . Kintsugi has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kintsugi is 1.35007312 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $42,817.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kintsugi.interlay.io/.”

