Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been given a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($64.29) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Performance

FRA:KGX opened at €20.03 ($20.44) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($83.49). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.12.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.