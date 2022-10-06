KISSAN (KSN) Price Reaches $0.19 on Top Exchanges

KISSAN (KSN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, KISSAN has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. KISSAN has a market cap of $11.89 million and $34,359.00 worth of KISSAN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KISSAN token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KISSAN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

KISSAN Profile

KISSAN launched on November 24th, 2021. KISSAN’s total supply is 63,000,000 tokens. KISSAN’s official website is kissantoken.io. KISSAN’s official Twitter account is @ksntoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KISSAN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KISSAN (KSN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KISSAN has a current supply of 63,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KISSAN is 0.18871383 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $45,967.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kissantoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KISSAN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KISSAN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KISSAN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KISSAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KISSAN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.