Kitsumon One Day Volume Reaches $11,547.00 ($KMC)

Kitsumon ($KMC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Kitsumon token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kitsumon has a total market capitalization of $695,315.41 and approximately $11,547.00 worth of Kitsumon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kitsumon has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kitsumon Token Profile

Kitsumon’s launch date was December 15th, 2021. Kitsumon’s total supply is 74,929,780,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,950,995,768 tokens. Kitsumon’s official Twitter account is @kitsumonworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kitsumon’s official message board is medium.com/@kitsumonworld. The official website for Kitsumon is www.kitsumon.com. The Reddit community for Kitsumon is https://reddit.com/r/kitsumon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kitsumon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitsumon ($KMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kitsumon has a current supply of 74,929,780,553 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kitsumon is 0.0000768 USD and is down -2.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $30,960.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kitsumon.com.”

