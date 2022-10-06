Kitty Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $291,134.02 (KITTY)

Kitty Coin (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Kitty Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kitty Coin has a market cap of $291,134.02 and approximately $10,110.00 worth of Kitty Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kitty Coin has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,032.96 or 1.00014796 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002369 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049957 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00063821 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

About Kitty Coin

Kitty Coin (KITTY) is a token. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. The official message board for Kitty Coin is kittycoin.medium.com. Kitty Coin’s official Twitter account is @0xkittycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kitty Coin is www.kittycoin.cat. The Reddit community for Kitty Coin is https://reddit.com/r/0xkittycoin/.

Kitty Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitty Coin (KITTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Kitty Coin has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Kitty Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $1,502.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kittycoin.cat/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kitty Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kitty Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kitty Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

