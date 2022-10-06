Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges

Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 6th. Kitty Coin Solana has a market capitalization of $72,591.10 and approximately $35,865.00 worth of Kitty Coin Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kitty Coin Solana token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Kitty Coin Solana has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Kitty Coin Solana Profile

Kitty Coin Solana (CRYPTO:KITTY) is a token. Its launch date was October 31st, 2021. Kitty Coin Solana’s total supply is 540,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 419,926,608 tokens. Kitty Coin Solana’s official Twitter account is @kittycoinsolana and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kitty Coin Solana is kittycoinsolana.com.

Buying and Selling Kitty Coin Solana

According to CryptoCompare, “Kitty Coin Solana (KITTY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Kitty Coin Solana has a current supply of 540,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kitty Coin Solana is 0.00016073 USD and is down -10.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $49,936.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kittycoinsolana.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kitty Coin Solana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kitty Coin Solana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kitty Coin Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

