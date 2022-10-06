KlayCity (ORB) Price Hits $0.0560 on Exchanges

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One KlayCity token can now be purchased for $0.0560 or 0.00000279 BTC on major exchanges. KlayCity has a market capitalization of $839,751.77 and $95,995.00 worth of KlayCity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KlayCity has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KlayCity alerts:

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000781 BTC.

TrezarCoin (TZC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FriendshipCoin (FSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Amero (AMX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KlayCity Token Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2022. KlayCity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 tokens. KlayCity’s official Twitter account is @klaycity. The official message board for KlayCity is medium.com/@klaycity. KlayCity’s official website is klaycity.com.

Buying and Selling KlayCity

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayCity (ORB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. KlayCity has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayCity is 0.0558221 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $148,036.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaycity.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayCity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayCity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayCity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KlayCity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KlayCity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.