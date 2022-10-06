KlayFi Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $62,773.00 (KFI)

KlayFi Finance (KFI) traded 60.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. KlayFi Finance has a market capitalization of $474,016.59 and $62,773.00 worth of KlayFi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KlayFi Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KlayFi Finance has traded 38.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

KlayFi Finance Profile

KlayFi Finance’s launch date was July 11th, 2021. KlayFi Finance’s official Twitter account is @klayfi_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayFi Finance is klayfi.finance.

KlayFi Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayFi Finance (KFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. KlayFi Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KlayFi Finance is 0.00241462 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $10,200.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayfi.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayFi Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayFi Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayFi Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

