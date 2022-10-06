KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.64 Million

KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. During the last week, KLEVA Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One KLEVA Protocol token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges. KLEVA Protocol has a total market cap of $2.64 million and approximately $54,264.00 worth of KLEVA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KLEVA Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010927 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00145713 BTC.

KLEVA Protocol Profile

KLEVA Protocol launched on January 18th, 2022. KLEVA Protocol’s total supply is 20,957,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,662,462 tokens. KLEVA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kleva_protocol. The official website for KLEVA Protocol is kleva.io. KLEVA Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@kleva_protocol_official.

Buying and Selling KLEVA Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “KLEVA Protocol (KLEVA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLEVA Protocol has a current supply of 20,957,854 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KLEVA Protocol is 0.12401056 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $53,772.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kleva.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLEVA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLEVA Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLEVA Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KLEVA Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KLEVA Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.