KList Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $746,000.00 (LIST)

KList Protocol (LIST) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. KList Protocol has a total market cap of $746,000.00 and $110,723.00 worth of KList Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KList Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KList Protocol has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About KList Protocol

KList Protocol launched on September 26th, 2021. KList Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. KList Protocol’s official website is www.klist.finance/#. KList Protocol’s official Twitter account is @klist_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KList Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KList Protocol (LIST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KList Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KList Protocol is 0.00747121 USD and is up 0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $114,645.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.klist.finance/#/.”

