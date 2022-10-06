Knights & Peasants (KNIGHT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,000.00

Knights & Peasants (KNIGHT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Knights & Peasants has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Knights & Peasants token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Knights & Peasants has a market cap of $169,913.93 and approximately $10,000.00 worth of Knights & Peasants was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Knights & Peasants Token Profile

Knights & Peasants launched on March 25th, 2022. Knights & Peasants’ official Twitter account is @knightspeasants. Knights & Peasants’ official website is knightsandpeasants.one.

Knights & Peasants Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Knights & Peasants (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Knights & Peasants has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Knights & Peasants is 0.14703419 USD and is up 6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,238.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://knightsandpeasants.one/.”

