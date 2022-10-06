KoaCombat Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (KOACOMBAT)

KoaCombat (KOACOMBAT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. KoaCombat has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $13,961.00 worth of KoaCombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KoaCombat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KoaCombat has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About KoaCombat

KoaCombat’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. KoaCombat’s total supply is 50,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for KoaCombat is koacombat.com. KoaCombat’s official Twitter account is @koacombat.

Buying and Selling KoaCombat

According to CryptoCompare, “KoaCombat (KOACOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KoaCombat has a current supply of 50,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KoaCombat is 0 USD and is down -2.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,645.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koacombat.com/.”

