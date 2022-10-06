Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.21 Million

Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Koda Cryptocurrency token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Koda Cryptocurrency has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. Koda Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $1.21 million and $10,079.00 worth of Koda Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003236 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006501 BTC.

Koda Cryptocurrency Token Profile

Koda Cryptocurrency’s genesis date was May 14th, 2021. Koda Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 33,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,532,169,786 tokens. The official message board for Koda Cryptocurrency is medium.com/@coingecko. Koda Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @coinkoda and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Koda Cryptocurrency is https://reddit.com/r/kodacryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Koda Cryptocurrency is koda.finance/#home.

Buying and Selling Koda Cryptocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Koda Cryptocurrency (KODA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Koda Cryptocurrency has a current supply of 33,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Koda Cryptocurrency is 0.00003881 USD and is down -2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,087.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://koda.finance/#home.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Koda Cryptocurrency directly using US dollars.

